The Los Angeles Dodgers have been up and down as of late, looking to win their road series vs the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers currently sit at 61-44, which is very good but perhaps slightly below the historic standards that were impressed upon them to open up this season.

A large part of the struggles for the Dodgers this year have been injuries to the pitching staff. Bobby Miller has been in the minor leagues recently, hoping for a return to the big club, and recently, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on a major change the team is making during his time in the minors.

“Dave Roberts said Bobby Miller will be transitioned to a relief pitcher in OKC,” noted Dave Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“This might be something that unlocks him, going hard for a shorter period of time to get some confidence for him which could help us here,” said Roberts.

Bobby Miller has only pitched twice for the Dodgers this season, most recently in a May 24 road loss to the New York Mets.

Overall, the Dodgers' pitching staff has been hit with countless setbacks this year, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and other being forced to miss significant chunks of time due to injuries. It was only recently that superstar Shohei Ohtani made his debut on the mound for the Dodgers after not having pitched since his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite all of the setbacks, the Dodgers still are in a good position to defend their World Series championship when the playoffs roll around in a couple of months.

If they are even remotely healthy, the Dodgers will boast one of the most vaunted hitting lineups in the entire MLB, and they also still have plenty of depth in the pitching department to boot.

After the conclusion of the Red Sox series, the Dodgers will next hit the field for a series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Monday evening.

 

