A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The incredibly frustrating 2022-23 NBA season of the Dallas Mavericks can’t happen again. To that end, the Mavs have some moves to make and tough decisions to deal with in the offseason, and that includes the future of Christian Wood in Dallas. Whether Woods ultimately stays in Dallas or lands somewhere else in free agency, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison had watched the player enough to draw his own conclusion about the power forward/center.

“Just because you’re an efficient scorer, there’s more to the game than just that,” Harrisons said with regard to Christian Wood’s role, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Christian Wood finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with averages of 16.6 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting from the floor and 37.6 percent from behind the arc. He also posted a 58.3 effective field goal percentage, which was very good, considering that he’s a big man that likes to take shots from deep. He also recorded an excellent 62.4 true shooting percentage. However, Woods also came away with a 113 defensive rating for the second season in a row. That’s the worst defensive rating he’s had in a season so far in his career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, defensive rating doesn’t tell the entire story about Woods’ abilities on defense, as he also led the Mavs with 1.1 blocks per game, but Harrison appears to be left wanting more from the former UNLV Rebels star.

In any case, Christian Wood is going to be one of the top names to watch in free agency, with several teams likely to show interest in the 27-year-old vet.