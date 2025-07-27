The Kansas City Chiefs are currently taking part in training camp as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back from their humiliation at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, which ended their bid for a historic three-peat.

The Chiefs have made some strides to help out their wide receiving core so far this offseason, but they still employ future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, who showed some major signs of slowing down last season.

Recently, Kelce showed up at Chiefs training camp with a new haircut, and fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, had thoughts.

“Smiling like they already know february's ending,” wrote one fan, hinting at another potential Super Bowl.

“I need 870 rec yards at least!” demanded another.

Another fan referenced Kelce's high profile relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

“He finally looks like an NFL player for the first time since he started dating Taylor Swift.” they wrote.

How much does Travis Kelce have left?

As previously mentioned, the Travis Kelce of the last couple of seasons is not the same player who torched opposing defenses during the beginning of the Chiefs' dynastic years in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

While Kelce has had moments of being able to step up when the Chiefs absolutely need him to (particularly during their 2024 Super Bowl run), most of the headlines surrounding the future Hall of Famer have been more about his relationship with Swift rather than his play on the field.

This being the case, the Chiefs will be looking for wide receiving help elsewhere, including from rising second year player Xavier Worthy, who had an impressive rookie season with Kansas City.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in a hit and run, and it's highly likely that he will be suspended upon his return to Kansas City, meaning it's unclear at this point how much he will be on the field next season.

In any case, the Chiefs will kick off their 2025 season in Brazil against the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.