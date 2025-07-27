After the Denver Broncos signed tight end Evan Engram after his shocking release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 30-year-old is already fully embracing his new team. As Engram mentioned conversations with Broncos head coach Sean Payton that led to the signing, his latest comments are not only flattering to his new team, but could be seen as a shot to the Jaguars.

Speaking about his impressions of the team during training camp, he would be impressed with the culture built in Denver, saying that he was “used to being the first one” in Jacksonville's building. With his new team, it is “kind of tough” to be the first one due to the dedication of the new players around him, according to NFL.com.

“That's probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now,” Engram said Friday. “Just the way that this team connects, the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other, the way that we've bonded, the standard that we have for ourselves, just the camaraderie we have, the laughs that we have, it's an incredible locker room, a lot of great leaders.

“I tell people, all my family, it's hard to be the first one in the building. I'm used to being the first one in Jacksonville,” Engram continued. “I was always the first one, it was really easy, and here it's kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at the highest level. It's just a contagious environment, we all want to get better, and we all have high standards that we all want to achieve together.”

Evan Engram on his forthcoming role with the Broncos

When Engram was visiting the Broncos before signing with the team, it did seem like the team made a great first impression with how well he talks of the franchise. Last season with the Jaguars, Engram recorded 365 yards to go along with one touchdown on 47 catches in nine games.

He's looking to get back to his 2023 numbers, where he had 963 yards with four touchdowns on 114 catches, though he mentions how he will be used more as a “vertical presence” with Denver, according to ProFootballTalk.

“In Jacksonville, I was kind of a master of the underneath game, which is big for offenses, it’s big for young quarterbacks, it’s big for staying ahead of the chains,” Engram said. “I love that role in that offense. And I’m going to continue to be great at that and be great at whatever I’m asked to do.”

“But I think the vertical presence that he mentioned and brought to the table and the vision he had for that was really big for me too,” Engram continued. “Because I do have that part in my game and I’m ready to be unleashed in that aspect.”

Consequently, Engram looks to improve along with the Broncos with the first game on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Tennessee Titans.