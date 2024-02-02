Christian Wood posted a much less controversial tweet on Thursday after the Lakers knocked off the Boston Celtics.

On Thursday evening, Christian Wood and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up far and away the most impressive win of their season with a road victory over the Boston Celtics. Making the victory so incredible was not only the fact that the Celtics had the best record in the NBA coming into the game, but also that Wood and his teammates stepped up with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing the game for the Lakers.

After the game, Wood took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, with a simple reaction to the victory.

Great team win 💛💜 — 35 (@Chriswood_5) February 2, 2024

Wood found himself in the headlines for a different social media post recently, as he simply tweeted “Lol” right around the time the Lakers' starting lineup for their recent game against the Atlanta Hawks was announced, with Christian Wood not in it. Wood later said he had mistakenly tweeted the context-less post while trying to quote tweet a different post, per Silver Screen and Roll.

In any case, the post understandably caused a bit of a stir, especially considering that Los Angeles had its doors blown off by the Hawks in that game. Now, however, it seems that any feud between Wood and head coach Darvin Ham is behind them, as the Lakers are now back at .500 as the season approaches its All-Star break in two weeks.

Wood and the Lakers will next take the floor from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for a road game against the hottest team in the NBA, the New York Knicks, on Saturday evening at 8:30 PM ET.