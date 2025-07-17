The Los Angeles Dodgers have the top record in the National League, despite a recent slide. They lost seven straight games just before the All-Star Break, but won two over the San Francisco Giants to stop the slide. While the Dodgers are in first place, they need to improve their pitching at the MLB trade deadline. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has more on Andrew Friedman's plan to build a back-to-back champion.

“After investing a combined $107 million in free-agent relievers Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates, the Dodgers are expected to pursue bullpen help, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans,” Rosenthal wrote. “Part of the Dodgers’ motivation stems from Scott’s struggles — he has allowed eight homers with a 4.09 ERA, compared to three homers with a 1.75 ERA last season for Miami and San Diego.”

Rosenthal also cited their injuries as a motivation go the MLB trade deadline, “Part of it also stems from injuries. While some of the Dodgers’ injured relievers are projected to return, the production they will provide is not certain.”

Despite all of the money they spent on their bullpen this offseason, the Dodgers need help. They are not alone, however, as many of the top contenders in both leagues will be looking for help. New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman has already said he is looking for pitching at the MLB trade deadline, and the Philadelphia Phillies need help, too.

The Dodgers don't need much else to create a World Series-caliber roster again. Their offense has been sensational all year, and they've been piecing together starting pitching despite the injuries. If they get Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki back from injury, that unit will be elite.

The Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers to start the second half. Milwaukee swept Los Angeles as part of a seven-game losing streak in early July.