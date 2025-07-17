The Golden State Warriors have not made many moves in the offseason, but there are a few things thing may be waiting to take shape. One of the things is what they will do with Jonathan Kuminga, as he's receiving interest from other teams. They could either let him go in restricted free agency or sign him to an extension.

The next thing the Warriors are waiting on is the decision of Al Horford, who has been heavily sought out by the team. Horford will not be returning to the Boston Celtics, and there are a few teams that are interested in him, one of which includes the Warriors.

Horford has a lot to consider for his next team, and it's possible he could just flat-out retire. At the same time, he may get some help from somebody in his circle regarding his decision, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

“But keep in mind, do you know who I think is going to be in this decision? His 10-year-old son, Ean,” Spears said on NBA Today. “He just started traveling with Al on the road about two seasons ago. The kid loves basketball. I know he's like, ‘Dad. Steph Curry, dad.' I can see Ean convincing his dad to keep playing.”

Warriors waiting for Al Horford's decision

The Warriors are in wait mode right now, but it almost feels like Horford is all but coming to the Warriors. A few days ago, Stephen Curry was asked about the Warriors potentially signing the veteran, and he had quite the response.

“He’s a champion, great player. When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it,” Curry said.

It would be a nice get for the Warriors if they're able to land Horford. After losing Kevon Looney in free agency, they're going to need a center they can trust, whether he comes off the bench or starts. The Warriors already have young players such as Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but Horford has the experience that those two just don't have.

Even this late in his career, Horford has still shown the ability to defend at a solid level, while also stepping out to the 3-point line and stretching the floor on offense. That sounds like what the Warriors are looking for, especially at the center position, which could also allow Draymond Green to play more 4 than 5.

