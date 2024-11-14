The Los Angeles Lakers closed a successful three-game homestand with a thrilling 128-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, led by LeBron James, who recorded another triple-double. The Lakers, now holding a 7-4 record, saw James, at 39, post 35 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, and one steal, while shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. This performance made him the oldest player in NBA history to notch consecutive triple-doubles, underscoring his remarkable longevity and elite play.

Reflecting on James’ unprecedented career, sports commentator Colin Cowherd made a memorable comparison on his Thursday episode of The Herd. He likened LeBron’s career to the enduring TV show Law & Order, contrasting it with Michael Jordan’s shorter, yet impactful, career trajectory.

“So LeBron and the Lakers beat Memphis, but it was beyond that. LeBron had 35 points, he’s in year 22. He’s shooting 46% from three-point land, best of his career. A third straight triple-double. So, Michael Jordan was more like Seinfeld — 9 great years, highly impactful and still discussed today. LeBron's become Law & Order. We're on year 35. I watched an episode two days ago, it still crushes,” Cowherd remarked, drawing attention to James’ sustained excellence across 22 seasons.

Lakers' LeBron James' leadership and IQ keep him among the NBA's elite, says Colin Cowherd

Cowherd continued his analysis, elaborating on LeBron's unique skill set and versatility, which have helped him maintain his position among the NBA’s top players despite his age.

“I know Michael played 15 seasons and many of them were great but he was a shell of himself at the end,” Cowherd said. “LeBron’s in year 22, on any possession, best player on the floor, in any game – AD got into foul trouble, they’re like LeBron take it over. Best player on the floor, he’s not as good as Jokic. On Giannis’ best night, he’s not as good as Giannis. He really doesn’t have dexterity anymore of Wemby – Wemby is just insane. Ant Edwards is much more dynamic athletically on a consistent basis but LeBron’s IQ, leadership, and his ability to pick up things during the course of a game. It’s always been this Michael Jordan-LeBron thing – LeBron’s easily got the best resume in the history of basketball.”

In his 22nd season, James is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 assists (the second-highest in his career), and 8.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.4% from the field, a career-best 45.9% from three, and 78.9% from the free-throw line. Approaching his 40th birthday in December, James continues to redefine the possibilities for longevity in professional sports.

Following their dominant homestand, the (7-4) Lakers will embark on a two-game road trip with matchups against the (6-6) San Antonio Spurs and (3-9) New Orleans Pelicans before returning to Los Angeles for another three-game stretch.