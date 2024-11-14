In his 22nd season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to rewrite the record books. After a relatively slow start in 2024-25, James has kicked it into high gear about a month into the season, and he was back at it again on Wednesday night.

With the Memphis Grizzlies in town, James put on another stellar performance in all aspects of the game. He recorded another triple-double, with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in a 128-123 win. Wednesday night was James' fourth triple-double of the season and his third in a row, as he became the oldest player in NBA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles, according to the ESPN broadcast. .

The man he passed? Himself, back in 2019 when he was just 34.

Those three-straight triple-doubles coincide with a three-game winning streak for the Lakers, who have gotten things back on track after a rocky stretch. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and dropped 19 points with 10 boards and 16 dimes against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Lakers are now 7-4 after this win, putting them firmly in the upper tier of teams in the Western Conference at this early juncture in the season. Entering Wednesday night, James was averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, and all of those numbers will surely skyrocket after this game.

Lakers playing good basketball under JJ Redick

The Lakers were in need of a fresh start after parting ways with Darvin Ham after last season, and they got just that when they gave JJ Redick his first career head coaching opportunity. The early returns with Redick on the bench have ben promising, as the Lakers look much more dangerous than they did last season despite having roughly the same roster.

The defense has been a bit up and down, and it will always be dependent on Anthony Davis being on the floor due to the Lakers' personnel on the perimeter. However, all the Lakers have to do is be solid on that end due to the improvements they've made when they have the ball.

The big difference in the Lakers from last season to this one is on the offensive end of the floor. A unit that was extremely reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis creating open shots through isolation or a simple two-man game under Ham is now moving and flowing freely with Redick calling the shots.

The Lakers get plenty of open shots now off of sets after timeouts and called plays for some of the other role players on the team, which helps keep them involved. They still rely a lot on James and Davis in the half-court, as any team would, but there have clearly been principles with more movement and action away from the ball that Redick has implemented.

These changes have paid dividends so far this season, as the Lakers entered the day fifth in the NBA in offensive rating. With the way they have played under Redick, it looks like they are going to be hard to stop all season long.