The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 119-101 win against the San Antonio Spurs. They return home after a brief, tw0-game mini road trip with an NBA Cup matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ahead of that matchup, the Lakers released their injury report which included rookie sensation Dalton Knecht.

Dalton Knecht is listed as probable on the Lakers’ injury report for their big game against the Thunder. Knecht had also appeared on the team’s injury report as questionable prior to their game against the Spurs. He was later upgraded to available.

Knecht is officially listed as dealing with a right quad contusion. He likely isn’t in any danger of missing the Thunder game.

Also appearing on the injury report alongside Knecht is big man Anthony Davis. Davis is also listed as probable and like Knecht, he too shouldn’t be in danger of missing Friday’s cup game. Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis going back to the offseason.

The Lakers’ frontcourt continues to be decimated by injuries though with Jaxson Hayes listed as doubtful for the Thunder clash. Hayes had recently returned to the lineup after missing six games due to an ankle injury. He re-aggravated that ankle injury against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and was forced to leave the game early. He was sidelined for the Spurs game and will likely miss a second consecutive game.

Hayes’ absence puts more strain on the team’s frontcourt rotation which has been without Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood all season.

Lakers’ rookie Dalton Knecht in ROY conversation

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht has emerged as one of this draft classes top rookies. Knecht was placed in the starting lineup recently while Rui Hachimura was out due to injury, and he responded with a few career performances.

Once Hachimura returned from injury, he moved back into the starting lineup and Knecht went back to the bench. But Lakers head coach JJ Redick went back to former SEC Player of the Year against the Spurs, opting to bring Cam Reddish off the bench.

Knecht responded with another big game finishing with a team-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-10 from the three-point line. He’s made a strong case to remain in the starting lineup from here on out.

The former Tennessee star has been averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 43.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He is third amongst rookies in points per game behind only Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain and Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells.