The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Austin Reaves scored 23, including crucial baskets down the stretch to pull away. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has been tweeting about the playoffs to this point, and he was so impressed by Reaves that he hat to tweet twice.

“Reeves like that .” Lillard wrote in his first tweet.

“My bas … Reaves like that 🙏🏾” Damian Lillard wrote in his second tweet.

The game was tight for the most part, but the Lakers pulled away to win 128-112 in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. They take a 1-0 series lead over the Grizzlies, and effectively steal home-court advantage with the win. Reaves’ scoring played a key part in the win for the Lakers, but there were some other important performers as well.

LeBron James put up 21 points with 11 rebounds. Anthony Davis put up 22 points with 12 rebounds. The Lakers need both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to show up, and the two superstars did just that in Game 1. The contributions of Rui Hachimura can not go unnoticed, however. Rui Hachimura scored 29 points off the bench, and was a part of the run that helped the Lakers pull away late as well.

It will be interesting to see what happens for the rest of this series. The Lakers came in as a seven seed after winning the play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and many believed that they could pull an upset. After Game 1, it seems that is very much in play.