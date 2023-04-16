Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

It’s widely known how dominant Los Angels Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis can be on the basketball court, but there has always been a question about his ability to stay healthy for an extended period of time.

So when Davis left Game 1 of the Lakers’ first round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with an apparent shoulder injury, fans and media alike couldn’t help but think another nightmare scenario is happening again.

Leave it up to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith to capture the emotions running through everyone during halftime of the game, as he went on a wild rant about Davis before the latter was cleared to return.

“This is unbelievable… We don’t even get to evaluate the greatness of Anthony Davis because something happens. … How long is this brother gonna last?,” Smith said at the half.

Two points of view come to mind when hearing Smith’s rant. What he said is fair criticism, because Davis has been a player who has a detailed injury history. That noise surrounding the injuries is amplified by the fact Los Angeles can legitimately challenge for an NBA title when AD is healthy and right.

With that said, it’s also fair to get on Smith and everyone else for jumping to conclusions. Injuries happen, and with the setback occurring close to halftime, waiting to see if Davis would return might be logical as well. In the 24/7 news cycle, combined with the thirst for instant reaction and content, patience isn’t exactly the thing that is plentiful these days.

The good news is Davis did return, and for basketball fans, the hope is they’re aren’t anymore of these injury scares. Either way, it probably won’t be the last Smith rant heard for today.