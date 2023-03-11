Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Anthony Davis has been the fulcrum of the Los Angeles Lakers’ extremely successful last few weeks. The supporting cast has delivered, but AD seemed to be an indispensable star.

Maybe not.

In another flex by their new and improved ensemble, Los Angeles toppled the Toronto Raptors, 112-102, despite 8 combined points from LeBron James and AD.

Of course, LeBron remains out with a foot injury. But the fact that AD allowed his teammates to carry the load not only proved to be the correct basketball strategy — it fired up the locker room.

“It just shows the character that he has,” Austin Reaves (16 points) said about Davis. “He was as happy tonight … as he’s been when he had 39, 40, whatever. That’s super impressive when you have a leader like that. It trickles down to everyone else.”

The Lakers were ignited by major sparks D’Angelo Russell (28 points, 9 assists, a bevy of arena-shaking pull-up threes), Austin Reaves (18 points, multiple highlights), Jarred Vanderbilt (16 points, huge hustle plays), and the ever-steady Dennis Schroder (23 points, 7 assists, 4 steals).

DLo TOOK OVER in the Lakers W 🥶 Q4: 16 PTS, 5/5 FG, 4/4 3PM Total: 28 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/V2BggfAp9B — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2023

“It’s just like those types of energy plays, it really spreads throughout the team,” said Reaves about a Vanderbilt hustle play that led to an easy bucket. “The next thing you know you got another guy doing it and another guy doing it and another guy doing it. The bench tonight, everybody was almost a plus-20 and that’s what we are capable of because we’re so deep.”

Darvin Ham was giddy about the Lakers’ depth, as well.

“That’s a sign of growth,” he said about their success despite a single-digit AD night. “And that’s a testament to how deep and talented we are now.”