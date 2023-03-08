Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are moving up the Western Conference standings without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, and they’re having a blast while doing it.

After another AD masterpiece — 30 points and 22 rebounds against the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner (Jaren Jackson Jr.), becoming the first Lakers player with multiple 30-20 games in a season since Shaquille O’Neal — Darvin Ham whipped out a playful nickname for his star center, who continues to perform at a Hall of Fame level.

“Wilt. That’s my nickname for him. Wilt Davis,” Ham said, obviously referencing Wilt Chamberlain.

“I just gave him a stern warning,” Ham continued. “If you catch it in the paint, you gotta put that thang on the rim. … He was awesome, man. Just in spite of everything we’ve gone through this season, he’s been … a solid rock. He proved it again tonight.

“Full-blown Wilt Davis. He’s playing like a monster.”

The invocation of a legendary Lakers big man was particularly apt on Tuesday. Davis’ dominance sandwiched a poignant halftime ceremony in which Pau Gasol became the latest ring-wearing big to have his number retired by the franchise.

“I actually told Pau, I want to be up there one day as well,” Davis shared, noting the Lakers’ lineage of iconic bigs. “I want to be in that category, that group.”

Of course, Davis can’t do it alone. As has become the norm, the other Lakers provided key two-way support that recalled past championship-caliber ensembles: The Rick Fox-Brian Shaw-Robert Horry-Derek Fisher group that orbited Shaq (and Kobe), the role players that helped lead Pau and Kobe to two titles — many of whom were in the building to support No. 16 — and the 2020 squad that buoyed LeBron and AD.

Troy Brown Jr. put up 13 points and was a +20. Dennis Schroder had 17 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Rui Hachimura (7-of-11 shooting) and Austin Reaves each added 17 points off the bench, with Reaves also chipping in seven assists. The Lakers held the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies to 38.7% shooting.

The Lakers were celebrating triples, shimmying after pull-ups, diving on the floor, and excitedly turning defense into offense.

“We have every right to be happy right now,” said Davis. “We’re getting some big wins, especially with LeBron out, who is a huge part of our team. Guys are stepping up, playing well. And it’s fun to see guys play well.”

The Lakers are 5-2 since the All-Star break and 7-3 since the new guys joined. Every win has come against a ballclub ahead of them or with whom they’re battling in the Western Conference standings. Suddenly, the Lakers find themselves in a place they haven’t been all season: the No. 9 seed — and ascending.

You could say it was a fun night for the Los Angeles Lakers organization.