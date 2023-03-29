My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the Chicago Bulls for the second straight game, and it’s safe to say the stakes in this contest are high. The good news is that the Lakers could get D’Angelo Russell back for this game after he missed LA’s last two games with a hip injury. So with the Lakers game fast approaching, let’s take a look at this big question; is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Bulls

Russell has been dealing with a hip injury, but the good news is that he is listed as probable to play against the Bulls. This would be a huge boost for LA, who suffered a tough loss to the Bulls on Sunday, despite having LeBron James return to the court. But Russell’s status appears to be positive, with Shams Charania going as far to see Russell will definitely be playing against Chicago.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"When you look at the Lakers, every game matters and they've got more at stake tonight [vs. the Bulls]… LeBron James is questionable tonight… D'Angelo Russell will be back in the lineup.” —Shams Charania (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/N0G8YN5kx5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 29, 2023

Russell has played very well for the Lakers ever since joining them at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Timberwolves (18.6 PPG, 6.4 APG, 3.1 RPG, 47.1 FG%, 39.5 3P%). Getting him back on the court alongside James, who is questionable for this game, and Anthony Davis, who is probable as well, is the best case scenario for the Lakers as they continue to battle for a playoff spot.

Official confirmation on Russell’s status hasn’t come in just yet, but it’s looking increasingly likely that he will be good to go for this crucial game for the Lakers. So to answer the question of “Is D’Angelo Russell playing vs. the Bulls” it seems like the answer is trending towards yes.