A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

D’Angelo Russell looks every bit like a man on a mission early in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Saturday night.

D’Angelo Russell scored all of the Lakers’ first 11 points of the contest (and 13 of their first 17). That scorching start has Lakers and NBA fans on Twitter buzzing.

D'ANGELO RUSSELL 🥶 He has 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 3-of-4 from three!pic.twitter.com/13keiM6oER — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

“For the third time these playoffs, D’Angelo Russell has gone on a flurry where he’s hit a bunch of shots in a row for LAL. He has 11 pts on 4-for-4 shooting to start this one and LAL is up 11-4,” tweeted Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Ben Stinar said: “It’s almost like I’ve been telling y’all about D’Angelo Russell for the last 4 years .. 📈📈📈📈 best is YET to come 🤔🤫”

“D’Angelo Russell has thirteen points in 7 minutes. i’m getting my hopes up for this game,” Lakers fan @MOMNOKIDS chimed in.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

D’Angelo Russell was coming off a letdown performance in the Lakers’ loss in Game 2 in which he posted just 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field in 28 minutes of action on the floor, so his hot start to Game 3 is very much welcome for a Los Angeles team looking to grab momentum back in the series. Anthony Davis was the first non-Russell player to score for the Lakers in Game 3.

And Russell isn’t just making baskets, he’s draining them in style.

Dustin Hoffman couldn’t help but smirk at D'Angelo Russell’s absurd move 😅 pic.twitter.com/07nnfl3TyU — Carson Huelle (@CoachHuelle) May 7, 2023

Russell entered Game 3 of the Warriors series with averages of 16.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting just 44.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.