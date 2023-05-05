The NBA Playoffs continue as the Golden State Warriors (44-38) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals! Action tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Golden State evened the series to 1-1 after their 127-100 victory in Game 2. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Lakers Game 3 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers Game 3 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Lakers Odds

Golden State Warriors:+3.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 227.5 (-108)

Under: 227 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

TV: ABC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State bounced back in a major way in Game 2. After losing home-court advantage in Game 1, the Warriors responded with a 27-point win. LA looked to be keeping things competitive after the first quarter but after 40-point second and third quarters, the Warriors led by 30 and the game was effectively over. It was an expected win for Golden State after LA upset them in the series opener. Still, the path doesn’t get any easier going forward as they received just a day of rest before Game 3. Consequently, it becomes ever more important for the Warriors to spread the scoring load out as their aging stars enter their 10th game of the postseason.

Klay Thompson finally caught fire after a string of so-so games to kick off the 2023 playoffs. Thompson exploded for 30 points thanks to draining 8/11 threes. Consequently, it felt like one of those games where every time Klay touched the ball it was going in. That marked his second consecutive 25-point performance as he looks much more aggressive this round. With LA keyed in on Steph Curry, Klay needs to continue to step up and make timely shots if the Warriors want any shot of winning the series. He now has 14 threes through the first two games of the series but will likely need a similar performance if they want to cover in Game 3. Still, Klay performed well in their regular-season trips to Crypto Arena when he dropped a pair of 22-point games.

Golden State received another marvelous performance from Draymond Green in Game 2. Green finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists as he filled up the box score. With the Lakers throwing so much attention to Steph Curry, Green continues to operate as the lead playmaker and his screening and ball movement are essential pieces to Golden State’s offense. However, the most impressive part of his Game 2 came on defense. The Warriors switched Green as the primary defender on Anthony Davis and it did wonders for them. Davis scored just 11 points and secured a minuscule seven rebounds after dominant them in Game 1.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers did what they needed to do in Golden State. Los Angles stole Game 1 and in turn, took hold of home-court advantage in the series. While their Game 2 beatdown was lackluster, to say the least, LA knew they wouldn’t be able to take two in a row on the road. However, with Game 2 quickly out of hand, the Lakers rested their starters after Anthony Davis and LeBron Jame both eclipsed 40 minutes in Game 1. Perhaps the only other positive takeaway from Game 2 was the improved play of LeBron James. James looked like the only Laker who wanted to be there in Game 2 as he quickly amassed 21 points on 9/13 shooting by halftime. As a result, look for LeBron to stay hot in a prime-time home matchup.

Whether or not the Lakers cover in Game 3 boils down to which version of Anthony Davis shows up. Davis dominated Game 1 on both ends of the floor. He finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks – all game-highs. However, AD followed that up with a complete dud in Game 2 as he finished with just 11 points and seven rebounds. That contrast has been the story of his postseason dating back to their first-round series. He dropped 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in two games but also was held to less than 14 points and 12 rebounds in two games. The Lakers cannot win without AD showing out and thus they need a big night from him to cover Game 3.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors looked like a different team in Game 2 thanks to a heavy dose of Curry pick and roll and Green locking down AD. Consequently, expect more of the same from the defending champs in Game 3 as they should easily keep things tight and could even outright win.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +3.5 (-114)