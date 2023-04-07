A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell played 39 minutes on Wednesday in a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers‘ cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. This is after the former All-Star was forced to sit out Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to a foot injury. Unsurprisingly, D-Lo has popped up again on the injury report ahead of Friday’s clash against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Suns

The good news for Lakers fans is that there appears to be nothing to worry about on the D’Angelo front for the Suns game. This is after Russell was tagged as probable to play in Friday’s showdown. In Lakers talk, this only means that D-Lo will be available to play. That is, of course, barring any unforeseen injury setback.

It is worth noting that apart from Russell, the Lakers have also listed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable against the Suns. Their statuses seem to be precautionary as well, as has been the practice for LA for what feels like virtually the entire season.

Friday’s matchup will have major implications for the Lakers and their final positioning in the West. At the moment, they are seventh in the conference and are headed to the Play-In tournament. The best-case scenario for LA is if they are able to win their last two remaining games, which could propel them to as high as fifth. If that happens, though, they will need to prepare for a first-round showdown against none other than Kevin Durant and the mighty Suns.