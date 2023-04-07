A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have an extremely tough test coming up on Friday when they battle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, who for their part, are in the midst of a scorching-hot six-game winning streak. This is a big game for LA, who are still fighting for final positioning out in the West. Unfortunately for them, they might need to battle KD and Co. without star big man Anthony Davis in the mix.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Suns

At this point, Davis appears to be in danger of being forced to sit out on Friday due to a right foot stress injury. This is after AD was listed by the Lakers as questionable to play against the Suns.

The good news for LA fans is that Davis has been a regular on the team’s injury report for the past several games, but he has still been able to suit up. What is worth noting here, however, is the questionable tag. Davis did come in questionable as well on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but that was the second night of a back-to-back set. In their previous games, the Lakers big man was listed as probable, which is why the questionable tag can be considered a downgrade.

Be that as it may, the general expectation is that Anthony Davis should still be able to play in Friday’s all-important matchup. The Lakers are still trying to fight their way out of the Play-In tournament in the West, and a loss against the Suns on Friday will serve as a big blow toward this objective.