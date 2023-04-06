While the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to find ways to clinch a top-six seed and avoid the upcoming play-in tournament, starting point guard D’Angelo Russell is simply trying to stay on the floor.

Marred by various injuries since returning to LA back at this year’s trade deadline, the eighth-year veteran now finds himself dealing with a nagging left foot injury sustained during their April 2 bout against the Houston Rockets.

Though initial reports were perceived to be optimistic, following the Lakers’ Wednesday night loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, when asked how his lingering lower-body ailment flared up and if it’s something that needs to be “managed” throughout the postseason, D’Angelo Russell provided a brutal factoid on the matter.

“Yea, it’s definitely something to manage. Just wear and tear [from a] long season,” D’Angelo Russell said on his left foot injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back on February 9, the former All-Star has only managed to suit up in 15 of a potential total of 25 games, largely due to varying injuries.

However, despite his lacking availability throughout his second stint with the Lakers, Russell has proven to be a true force to be reckoned with when on the hardwood.

Averaging. 30.6 minutes a night, the 27-year-old is posting impressive per-game averages of 17.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and just shy of a steal per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.4% from deep.

With D’Angelo Russell in the mix, Los Angeles boasts a record of 9-6 and is 5-1 over their last six contests when he’s been available.