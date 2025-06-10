Nike has introduced unique collaborations over the last few years, but none have hit quite close to home as their most recent projects honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Throughout the last year, we've seen a number of Nike Air Force 1 silhouettes with special colorways honoring the Lakers icon and the folks over at Nike aren't done just yet. Next up, we'll see the release of a “Triple White” Kobe Bryant Nike Air Force 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Force 1 is easily one of the most popular sneakers in history, worn by just about everyone from grandparents to world-famous musicians. While their all-white and all-black colorways are the most recognizable, Nike has conceptualized thousands of themes upon the blank canvas since their inception in 1982.

Following the release of “Lakers Home” and “Lakers Away” editions, Nike is continuing to expand their Kobe Bryant x Air Force 1 portfolio. The collaboration has become a massive hit and it's another great way fans can honor their favorite NBA legend with their favorite sneaker silhouette. On par with their summer releases throughout 2025, images have surfaced of an upcoming “Triple White” colorway with a Kobe theme.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 “Triple White”

FIRST LOOK: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” 🤍🐍 🗓️ Fall 2025 pic.twitter.com/G7gA8120gF — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Forever White” 🕊️

🚨 FIRST LOOK 🚨

⌛ Coming 2025

💰 $130 pic.twitter.com/5xD4cje5hY — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet



As the “Triple White” (also known as “Forever White”) colorway indicates, this upcoming Air Force 1 will be dressed head-to-toe in a pristine white ensemble. These will closely resemble the classic all-white Nike Air Force 1, but we immediately see a variance in materials used throughout the uppers. Upon a closer look, we see panels of the shoes donning a snakeskin textured leather, playing into the classic “Black Mamba” theme.

Finer details will include Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 stitched onto the back heel as seen with previously released pairs. While the midsoles and outsoles will remain in their traditional form, the snakeskin adds a unique touch and screams Kobe Bryant when seen in person. Special Black Mamba packaging will complete the look as fans are already anxiously awaiting this release.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 “Triple White” is expected to release sometime during the fall season of 2025 alongside a number of other colorways. The pair will retail for a standard tag of $130, but it's expected that these will be exclusive in their nature. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates closer to their drop date.