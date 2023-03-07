D’Angelo Russell has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last five games due to an ankle injury. At this point, he’s missed more games than he’s played in since his NBA trade deadline move from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The good news for Lakers fans is that Russell is now on the mend, and there’s now a chance that he’ll be able to return on Tuesday against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side.

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have tagged Russell as questionable to play on Tuesday. There’s still a very good chance that he ends up sitting out the game, but it is worth noting that this is the first time D’Angelo has been listed as questionable. In previous games, the one-time All-Star was listed as out prior to games. The questionable tag is a noteworthy upgrade, and even if he ultimately misses Tuesday’s matchup, it is clear that he is now close to returning.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers obviously need D’Angelo Russell back as soon as possible. LeBron James is still out with a foot injury, and he won’t be back anytime soon. Anthony Davis has been killing it amid LA’s injury crisis, but there’s no denying that AD could use all the help he can get. The return of Russell will definitely be a major development for the Lakers at this point in their season.

Right now, LA is currently tied with the Utah Jazz for the 10th seed in the West. A guaranteed spot in the playoffs is still up for grabs with the Lakers just 2.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.