As the Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers- Chicago Cubs NL Division Series (NLDS), the hot stove has already begun to rumble. The Dodgers are looking to go back-to-back as World Series champions. They've already punched their ticket to yet another NL Championship Series (NLCS). Now, rumors have circulated that Los Angeles is interested in signing yet another superstar. Per Dodgers Nation via X, formerly Twitter, the Dodgers are heavily linked to Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Adding Tucker to one of the MLB's deepest rosters would certainly enhance the Dodgers' odds next season and beyond. The most important free agent that Los Angeles will have this winter is corner infielder Max Muncy. The core of the defending world champions, led by likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and shortstop Mookie Betts, will be back once again in 2026. How would a new contract for Tucker look for LA?

Can the Dodgers add Kyle Tucker to a star-studded roster?

Based on the recent mega contracts given by the Dodgers to Ohtani and the New York Mets to outfielder Juan Soto, it's fair to wonder if Tucker will reach those levels. Even though he only had a year left on his current deal, the Cubs sent prized prospect Cam Smith, starting third baseman Isaac Paredes, and young pitcher Hayden Wesneski to the Houston Astros last winter to acquire Tucker. It seems like the outfielder has enjoyed his time in Chicago. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that the Cubbies won't offer Tucker the $300 million-plus deal he's worth at the moment.

“Hard to see the Cubs spending $300 million-plus on Kyle Tucker,” wrote Heyman a couple of days ago. “Great all-around player, but with Owen Caissie probably ready to go, and considering their history of avoiding the monster contract, the Dodgers, Giants, and others seem more likely.”

Right now, Tucker is smack dab in the middle of his prime at 28 years old. While he'll turn 29 in January, there's no doubt that his next contract will be a massive one. Perhaps even the biggest one given out this winter. He will almost certainly break the $300 million mark. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see him break $400 million when it's all said and done. Tucker will likely have a multitude of suitors in addition to the Dodgers, such as the San Francisco Giants, as well as both New York teams, the Mets and Yankees.

A perfect offer to Tucker will likely be at least seven to eight seasons, with an annual average salary (AAV) of at least $40 million a season, on par with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. Based on the last few offseasons, it feels like Tucker will break that AAV. The perfect contract that the Dodgers could offer Tucker to join their superteam would be an eight-year, $336 million deal with would pay him an AAV of $42 million a season. Would the potential ex-Cub live up to that deal? It's up to the defending world champions to find out.