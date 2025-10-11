The New York Jets have promoted wide receivers Isiah Williams and Brandon Smith from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The move comes as the Jets continue to battle injuries and search for a spark on offense after an 0-5 start to the 2025 NFL season.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday, confirming that both receivers were elevated due to Allen Lazard’s lingering shoulder injury and depth concerns at wideout.

“Sources: The #Jets will call up WRs Isiah Williams and Brandon Smith for tomorrow’s game vs the #Broncos from the practice squad”

Williams, 24-years-old, joined the Jets in September after a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Illinois product has appeared in three games, contributing on special teams with five returns for 99 yards. Despite a pair of miscues in Week 4, coaches have highlighted his quickness and field vision as key assets. He’s expected to handle return duties in London on the slower, natural grass surface.

Article Continues Below

Smith spent most of the past two seasons on Jets practice squad after leading the team in preseason catches. A former Iowa Hawkeyes standout and UFL receiver with the D.C. Defenders, he brings steady hands and blocking ability to short-yardage and red-zone sets behind Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds.

Without Lazard, head coach Aaron Glenn plans to rotate Reynolds, Arian Smith, and Tyler Johnson at receiver, while Williams and Smith contribute on special teams. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to search for rhythm in an offense averaging just 18.1 points and fewer than 190 passing yards per game.

Defensively, the Jets are surrendering 31.4 points per game — the franchise’s fourth-worst start through five contests. Opponents are scoring on 53.7 percent of drives, and the Jets have yet to record a single takeaway, becoming the first team in NFL history to reach that mark through five games.

They’ve generated only seven sacks, with four coming in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, pressure has vanished, and the defense ranks 28th in DVOA and 27th in rushing yards allowed. Against a 3-2 Broncos squad led by Bo Nix, the Jets will need urgency and discipline to avoid falling deeper into crisis.