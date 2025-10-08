Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James generated a gigantic eye roll from the entire NBA community when he teased a “second decision” announcement, which many anticipated pertained to his potential retirement, that turned out to be an advertisement for Hennessy. The low move from James drew a host of negative reactions from the sports world and did nothing to fend off accusations of his obsession with attention.
The original teaser for the “announcement” sent ticket prices for the Lakers' final home game of the year, against the Utah Jazz, skyrocketing in anticipation that it could be the final game of James' career.
Recently, one angry Lakers fan took matters into his own hands.
TMZ reported that Garcia “raced to Ticketmaster to score some seats to what would be LBJ's last-ever matchup with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.”
The report added that “Garcia wrote in his suit James now owes him because of ‘fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.'”
It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will play out.
An audacious LeBron James moment
When LeBron James initially dropped the teaser for “the second decision,” many cynical fans predicted that it would be nothing more than an advertising ploy, and their lack of faith turned out to be totally warranted when the Hennessy reveal came to be.
The good news for the Lakers is that it doesn't appear James has any plans of retiring after this year, meaning he will be given a long runway alongside Luka Doncic to figure things out and try to build off last year's first round playoff exit.
The Lakers' 2025-26 season is set to begin on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors at home.