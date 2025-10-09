Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick knew about LeBron James' Decision 2.0 ad, but when it comes to when the 23-year veteran will make his 2025-26 debut, it is anybody's guess. With hopes of making a deep playoff run in 2026, the Lakers will be overly cautious with James, as the 40-year-old embarks on his first full season playing alongside Luka Doncic.

When a reporter asked Redick for a preseason update on James, the Lakers head coach kept his answer short and sweet, per Jordan Richard's X, formerly Twitter.

“He's on his own timeline,” Redick said.

The Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors 111-103 in their preseason matchup on Sunday, marking their second consecutive preseason loss after losing 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns. Gabe Vincent's 16 points and five assists led the Lakers on Sunday. Dalton Knecht led the bench with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and RJ Davis added 11 points.

Lakers' JJ Redick reacts to LeBron James' Decision 2.0

Lakers head coach JJ Redick responded to All-Star LeBron James' Decision 2.0 campaign, which many speculated would be an announcement that the 2025-26 season would be his last in the NBA. Despite a spike in regular-season ticket sales for the Lakers, there will be no LeBron farewell tour this upcoming season.

Redick joked with reporters about James' latest ad in partnership with Hennessy, which drew plenty of reactions from the Lakers' head coach and teammates alike, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“You guys are idiots,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick joked when asked if anyone texted him about the four-time Finals MVP and four-time regular season MVP possibly retiring. “We all knew it was an ad, right? I think most people who text me are also aware that it was probably an ad. Nobody was freaking out.”

As James enters the final season of his current deal with the Lakers, fans will speculate what's next for the future Hall of Fame forward. In the meantime, how James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers fare in a competitive Western Conference is what most fans are thinking about at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, as the Lakers find their footing among some of the NBA's elite teams.