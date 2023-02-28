The Los Angeles Lakers already ruled out D’Angelo Russell for Tuesday’s marquee matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s now looking like he will need to spend more time on the sidelines as he recovers from a lingering ankle injury.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke to reporters ahead of the Grizzlies game, and as he confirmed Russell’s status for Tuesday’s clash, the first-year shot-caller also revealed that the former All-Star is now also doubtful to play on Wednesday against the Thunder.

This injury comes at a terrible time for the Lakers, who are in desperate need of wins as they look to secure a spot in the Play-In tournament out West. LeBron James was previously diagnosed with a concerning foot injury that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Without LeBron and Russell, it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to need to do the heavy lifting for LA in the meantime.

Russell, who is currently dealing with a sprained right ankle, will miss his second straight game on Tuesday. It is now looking like he’s going to be out again for a third consecutive contest on Wednesday night. The good news here is that he could return on Friday when the Lakers take on his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coach Ham has not confirmed Russell’s availability for that matchup, but you can be sure that LA will want to get their starting point guard back as soon as humanly possible — especially with LeBron James sidelined yet again.