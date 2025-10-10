Natalia Bryant honored her late father, Kobe Bryant, during her creative director debut.

The eldest daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers legend is credited as a creative director for the franchise's short film: Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Around the World.

“This project was an amazing, collaborative environment with such creative people and we all came together to try and portray the Lakers’ impact, not only in LA but around the world,” Natalia said in a statement.

The film was released on Oct. 8 and features cameos from current Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic as well as Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Lakers superfan Brenda Song are also seen in the film. Most notably, Natalia's late father is seen in the film making a shot which makes Song erupt in excitement.

“I hope those who already love this team watch this project and remember what that pride feels like,” she added. “And if you’re not a Lakers fan yet, I hope you watch this, and it makes you want to be.”

Kobe died in 2020 alongside his second eldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash. The late Lakers legend also has two other daughters, Bianka and Capri whom he shares with his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

This is not the first time that Natalia has honored her father through visual media. Earlier this year, she starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to promote the release of her father's shoe the Kobe 3 Protro.

Natalia recently graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in May. On graduation day, she honored her father by adding his “Sheath” logo in the upper right-hand corner of her stole.

Vanessa spoke out about how Natalia has been navigating since the death of her father and creating her own legacy.

“On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG,” she said of Natalia to People in 2021.

Take a look at the Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Around the World short film below: