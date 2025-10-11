The Tennessee Titans announced five roster moves Saturday as they prepare for their Week 6 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Titans promoted tight end Thomas Odukoya and defensive back Kendell Brooks from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived offensive lineman John Ojukwu.

Additionally, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and kicker Matthew Wright were elevated from the practice squad as standard gameday elevations for Sunday’s contest.

Titans add depth ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. Raiders

Brooks, 25, originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023 before being waived during the preseason. He later spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders before joining Tennessee last September. The defensive back has appeared in five games for the Titans across the past two seasons, recording one tackle.

This season, Brooks has played in one game and registered a tackle. Odukoya, who joined the Titans through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, continues to provide depth at tight end and on special teams.

Jacobs, a rookie out of Penn State, and Wright, who has kicked for multiple teams across four NFL seasons, add depth for Tennessee’s matchup against the Raiders. Wright, 28, has made 40 of 46 career field goal attempts (87%) and 31 of 34 extra points.

The Titans (1-4) will look to build on their 22-21 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, when rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw for a career-high 265 yards and kicker Joey Slye hit a 29-yard game-winning field goal after trailing 21-6 at halftime.

They will face a Raiders (1-4) team led by head coach Pete Carroll that has dropped four straight games, including a 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.