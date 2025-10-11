Two weeks after suffering its first loss of the 2025 college football season to Alabama, Georgia enters its Week 7 matchup against Auburn looking to embark on another win streak. They might have to attempt to do so shorthanded, as both of the Bulldogs' starting offensive tackles are in danger of missing the game.

Georgia lists starting tackles Earnest Greene and Monroe Freeling as questionable for the game. Green is likely trending toward missing the contest, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, with Freeling still “very much in question.”

With both players in danger of missing the game, Georgia appears likely to turn to a group of inexperienced backups. Jahzare Jackson, Bo Hughley, Nyier Daniels and Jamal Merriweather headline the team's best remaining options.

If both Greene and Freeling miss the game, Gunner Stockton could be in for a long night. Georgia enters Week 7 averaging just 231.8 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the SEC. They would now be preparing for an Auburn defense that already has 16 sacks on the year, tied for fifth-most in the conference.

Greene entered the season as the only returning full-time starter. The junior has taken snaps at both tackle positions throughout his career, but entered his third year as the starting right tackle.

Georgia, Auburn enter Week 7 with inverse momentum

Article Continues Below

Even if Georgia is forced to play without either of its starting tackles, the team is arguably in a must-win position to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Bulldogs are still recovering from their Week 5 loss to Alabama, and the increasingly competitive SEC only allows for a few losses.

Since losing to Alabama, the Bulldogs have gotten back on track with a 35-14 win over Kentucky. The victory improved their conference record to 2-1, as they had beaten Tennessee in Week 3.

Auburn, however, enters the matchup on a two-game skid. The Tigers entered the season with moderately high hopes after hauling in a big transfer portal class. They got off to a 3-0 start, including a crucial Week 1 win over Baylor, but are coming off consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Despite the results, Auburn was competitive in both losses on the road. The Tigers got a bye in Week 6 to prepare for the hobbled Bulldogs and now return home for the first time since Sept. 13.