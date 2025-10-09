As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, star guard Luka Doncic reflected on how his competitive edge has evolved since entering the league. Appearing on a recent episode of Hot Ones, Doncic revealed that his trademark trash talking only began after joining the NBA.

“I think in the NBA it’s way more than in Europe. When I was a kid I didn’t trash talk in Europe, I was still a kid, I didn’t. It’s just way more in the NBA for sure, anybody talks.”

Doncic, 26, explained that the league’s culture of competition and constant dialogue among players pushed him to adopt trash talk as part of his on-court identity. Known for his fiery confidence and clutch performances, Doncic has often been seen exchanging words with opponents during key moments.

The Slovenian guard highlighted one of his favorite moments in the NBA — a defining shot that embodied both his confidence and competitive fire.

“Probably that Western Conference Final game winner, the three against Minnesota. I think that one was one of my favorites,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic reflects on iconic game-winners as he begins first full season leading Lakers

Article Continues Below

The moment he referenced came during the 2024 Western Conference Finals when Doncic, then with the Dallas Mavericks, hit a step-back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert to seal the victory. His immediate trash talk toward Gobert after the shot became a viral highlight and cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most unflappable performers.

Doncic also recalled another signature moment from early in his career — his game-winning 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs while playing in the Orlando bubble.

“And the Clippers, I think it was 2020 in the bubble. That game winner too. It was my first playoff series so I would say those two.”

Now entering his first full season with the Lakers, Doncic has embraced the intensity and spotlight that come with representing one of the league’s most storied franchises. Acquired in a blockbuster February trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, he signed a three-year, $165 million extension in August and will lead a retooled Los Angeles roster featuring LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia.

The Lakers will open their 2025-26 season Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena against the Golden State Warriors. For Doncic, who’s become both a global star and an NBA showman, trash talk is now simply part of the game.