Minutes after an uplifting victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell provided a slightly worrisome update on when he might return to the court.

Russell has missed the past three games after spraining his left ankle in the second quarter of the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23. The Lakers immediately conducted an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, and listed Russell as day-to-day.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” DLo initially said about the injury. “Sore. Any other ankle injury, the same thing. Sore, try and bounce back tomorrow and see how it feels. Get some meds in me, some rehab. Be alright … I’m not worried.”

The Lakers had been hopeful that Russell would be good to go on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Russell already ruled himself out for Friday and was noncommittal about his availability for Sunday’s rematch with the Warriors.

“We’ll see once we get through Friday,” he told ESPN about when return timetable.

Russell averaged 17.3 points and 5.7 assists on 37.5% three-point shooting in his three complete appearances with the Lakers. Los Angeles went 2-1 in those games.

The Lakers will also be without LeBron James (foot) for their critical five-game homestand, which includes contests with a handful of playoff contenders (Wolves, Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks).

Fortunately, Anthony Davis — who sat out the OKC game as a precautionary measure as the team manages his stress injury in his foot — is expected to be back in the lineup to face Minnesota.