The Los Angeles Lakers have been getting their new system in place during the preseason, with head coach JJ Redick now in charge, and D'Angelo Russell feels like he's been thriving so far. When Russell was asked who had impressed him through training camp, he had a confident answer that people probably didn't expect.

“Me. I'm just here to get through camp and prepare for the season,” Russell said.

Russell hasn't shot the ball well in the previous preseason games, but as long as he's getting acclimated to the offense and finding good shots for himself and his teammates, then all should be well.

JJ Redick has big plans for D'Angelo Russell

Before training camp, JJ Redick shared his high expectations for D'Angelo Russell, and he's hoping that he can get him to have a career year, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“JJ Redick says he has spoken to D'Angelo Russell probably more than any other Lakers player since he got the job and his message to the guard has been: ‘Let's put you in position to have a career year,'” reported McMenamin.

Russell had a solid season last year, and there was a point where he was one of the hottest players on the team. He was also in trade rumors around that time, so it was probably a good thing that he had a good stretch of games. There was uncertainty on if the Lakers would trade him at the end of the season, but after Redick voiced his support for Russell, those rumors went out the window.

At Media Day, Russell spoke about focusing on his confidence when things like trade rumors pop up during the season.

“I think just kind of trust in my craft, knowing that I’m a problem for an opposing team. . .team’s know what I’m capable of so I just keep that in the back of my mind knowing that I’m dangerous,” Russell said. “And keeping my confidence high throughout the ups and downs of the season. I think throughout adversity you get to really see the character of people. And I always try to hold my head high through adversity and always come out with confidence.”

The Lakers will be rolling with the same starting lineup as last year, and Russell is set to be a big contributor to making things flow on offense. If Russell is able to lock in, there should be big things coming from this season.