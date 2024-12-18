Less than one year after acquiring Dennis Schroder, the Brooklyn Nets sent the veteran point guard packing. Having exceeded expectations early in a presumed tanking season, the Nets dealt the 31-year-old to the Golden State Warriors for an expiring contract and second-round picks.

Schroder revealed his reaction to the trade during his introductory press conference at Golden State.

“When my agent called me, I was shocked,” he said. “I liked the situation in Brooklyn. We just got settled in the house, shipped everything over, unpacked everything, and then we got the call. At the end of the day, me and my family, we're happy now. We just gotta move them over hopefully before Christmas. But I think it's better now than at the trade deadline, so hopefully my family can come down and we can get all settled and be together again.”

Schroder hasn't had many chances to get comfortable during the latter half of his career. This weekend's trade marks his eighth time changing teams in the last eight seasons.

While he said numerous times that he wanted to remain in Brooklyn long-term, trading him will allow the Nets to lean into a tank in year one of a rebuild.

Dennis Schroder stepping into new role with Warriors

Schroder was off to a career-best start with the Nets, averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game on 45/39/89 shooting splits. He should fill an immediate need for the Warriors, who have been searching for offense outside of Steph Curry. Golden State has posted a 122.2 offensive rating with Curry on the floor compared to 104.8 when he's on the bench, which would be the NBA's second-worst mark overall.

Schroder's shot creation and facilitation will provide a boost for the Warriors' 14th-ranked offense. The veteran floor general is one of five NBA players averaging 18-plus points and six-plus assists on over 45 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from three, alongside Curry, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham and Domantas Sabonis.

While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not commit to Schroder as a starter, he hinted the point guard would join the unit.

“He would seem to be a perfect fit to start next to Steph [Curry],” Kerr said.

Kerr alluded to Schroder's pick-and-roll prowess as an essential addition alongside Curry.

“We actually need a pick-and-roll player right now,” he said. “The last 10 games, our pick-and-roll efficiency is dead last in the league. Teams are loading up on Steph. You can’t ask him to run every pick-and-roll. Dennis is a pick-and-roll player. I think if you look at the league, the way it has evolved the last few years, the best offenses all have two point guards, whether it’s Dallas or Cleveland or Indiana. I think Boston has three or four guys who can run pick-and-roll. I just feel like in the modern NBA, you need multiple pick-and-roll players.”

Schroder will make his Warriors debut on Thursday when Golden State travels to face the Memphis Grizzlies.