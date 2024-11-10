LOS ANGELES – One of the biggest talking points following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-106 win against the Phildelphia 76ers on Friday was D’Angelo Russell’s move to the bench. Even though Russell is coming off the bench for the time being, he’s still going to see quite a bit of time alongside Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ lineup this season.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has talked about how he likes to have LeBron James and Austin Reaves playing off each other during games and D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis playing off each other. Redick has mentioned how his lineups are fluid and not set in stone. But for the time being, Russell and Davis will get their opportunities to play off one another.

Following the Lakers’ win against the Sixers, Russell spoke about the continued development of his chemistry with Davis on the court.

“I think just being able to be aggressive in the pick and roll, obviously we get downhill and have an advantage. They got to respect both of us. I don’t think there’s any hole in that two man game,” Russell said. “He can shoot, I can shoot. He’s picking and popping more. . .I’m making shots, I’m a force in the pick and roll. People forget that that’s just all that is. . .I’m not gonna force it though.”

D’Angelo Russell with Lakers’ second unit

Having Russell come off the bench was something the Lakers actually tried last season. He was moved to the second unit for a seven-game stretch in late December and early January. He ultimately moved back into the starting lineup for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.

The decision to bring Russell off the bench and move Cam Reddish into the starting lineup was something that Redick was contemplating for a while. It wasn’t a reactionary decision to the Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the tail end of their road trip.

“I’m not somebody who’s just gonna overreact. . .it required a lot of thought, and to be honest with you it also required removing emotion from it. There is a balance as a coach in trying to do what you believe is best for the group, but also being empathetic and sensitive to each player and trying to maximize those players and empower those players,” Redick told reporters following the win against the Sixers.

“There’s a really hard balance that I kind of had to work through. . .It was part of our discussion for our coaches meeting. . .we all feel like it was the right thing to do for right now,” Redick continued.

Through the Lakers’ first nine games of the season, Russell has been averaging 12.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In his first game with the second unit, Russell finished with 18 points, two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of play. He shot 7-0f-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from the three-point line.