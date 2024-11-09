LOS ANGELES – Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-106 win at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, much of the postgame chatter centered on D’Angelo Russell coming off the bench. Lakers head coach JJ Redick made the decision to bring Russell in with the second unit while moving Cam Reddish into the starting lineup.

Russell’s second stint with the Lakers has seen his name come up in trade rumors and he’s been the focus of outside chatter from media and fans alike. But after the win against the 76ers, the Lakers guard made it clear that he doesn’t care for any of the outside noise and is focused completely on helping the team.

“I really do not look for validation from anybody. . .I know what I’m capable of. If I’m in a position to do it, I’m gonna thrive. If not, I got to adjust my game and try to figure it out around what’s working,” Russell told reporters. “I’m committed to it. I don’t need validation, I don’t need praise. . .I don’t need anything. I’m strong, so I want to showcase that. Being in the blender, keep me in the blender, talk about whatever you got to do. I don’t want to be a distraction to my teammates. But I can handle it.”

In his first game off the bench, D’Angelo Russell finished with 18 points, two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of play. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line. Lakers head coach JJ Redick also made it clear that the situation is fluid, but Russell is ready for whatever is required of him.

“I just wanted to win,” Russell said. “So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever coach needs, just try to get the win and be a part of that.”

Russell was moved to bench during a brief period last season under former head coach Darvin Ham, but ultimately returned to the starting lineup.

D’Angelo Russell’s fluid role with the Lakers

One of the biggest takeaways from the Lakers’ decision to move Russell to the second unit is that the situation could change, according to Redick. It’s not something that’s set in stone. As he navigates his first year as a head coach, Redick has often spoken about the need to adapt if need be.

“Any lineup change is fluid. Any rotation change, which we’ve already had a few different iterations of that, are all fluid. We’re trying to make decisions in real time that will help the group and ultimately help the individuals,” Redick said during a media availability session on Saturday. “I don’t have the exact per 100 stats, but I know D’Lo got to run his fair share of pick and roll. . .played really well, made some excellent reads both as a scorer and as a passer.”

“In terms of his sacrifice, basketball is a game that requires sacrifice from everyone,” Redick continued. “I think it was just a very professional of him, his attitude, body language, energy, spirit, all of that, a ten out of ten.”

The Lakers continue their current home stand with a game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.