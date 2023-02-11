The Los Angeles Lakers may have just turned their season around following a flurry of moves prior to the end of the NBA trade deadline. D’Angelo Russell is back to where it all started for him after LA successfully nabbed him from the Minnesota Timberwolves via a four-team blockbuster trade that also saw Russell Westbrook taking his talents (and his gargantuan contract) to the Utah Jazz.

A new day is coming for the Lakers and this could start on Saturday. Russell is off the injury report for LA’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, and at this point, all signs are pointing to the 26-year-old making his (second) Lakers debut on Saturday against none other than his former team.

Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Davon Reed, who all also arrived in LA right before the trade deadline, are also available for Saturday’s game. Mo Bamba, however, is still out as he serves his league-mandated suspension.

The biggest draw here, however, has got to be D’Angelo Russell. The Lakers ended up parting ways with one of their coveted first-round picks in order to get this deal done, and they expect big things from the former All-Star now that he’s back in LA.

Unfortunately, the Lakers might not be at full strength against the defending champs on Saturday. LeBron James, who missed Thursday’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, is considered questionable to play with a sore left ankle. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, is probable with a right foot injury.