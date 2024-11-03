The Los Angeles Lakers finally got a win on their current road trip against the Toronto Raptors, after starting the trip, 0-2. The trip continues in Detroit for a clash against the Pistons on Monday. But the Lakers’ lineup could be short-handed as starting guard D’Angelo Russell is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for tomorrow’s game.

D’Angelo Russell has been listed on the Lakers’ injury report for the past two games with lower back soreness. He was marked as probable though and didn’t miss any games. But this is a seemingly new issue as he is listed with a right foot contusion.

In addition to Russell, both Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves appear in the injury report as probable. Davis is listed with right hip soreness and Reaves is listed with a right ankle sprain. Against the Raptors, Reaves left the game due to said ankle injury, but was able to return in the second half.

Prior to the Lakers’ road trip, Russell had actually started the season rather solidly. Consistent play from the Lakers’ reserves has been a bit of an issue so far, and an injury to Russell forcing him to miss any games would be a major blow to the team.

D’Angelo Russell’s role with the Lakers

There is perhaps no player on the team who has heard his name is as many trade rumors as many trade rumors as D’Angelo Russell. Russell had the opportunity to become a free agent this past offseason but decided to pick up his contract option for this year.

Since the 2024-25 season began, Russell has played well for the most part, building on his continued chemistry in the background with Reaves. He struggled to shoot the ball in the Lakers’ previous two games before the Raptors win, going a combined 2-12 from the three-point line.

But he had a much better outing against the Raptors , finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and six assists. He shot 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from the three-point line.

Through the Lakers’ first six games of the season, he’s been averaging 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although his shooting efficiency does need to improve, he’s overall been a plus on the court. Despite that, it wouldn’t be surprising to continue to see his name pop up in trade rumors leading up to the trade deadline.