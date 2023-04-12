A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James is an inspiration not only to young and old fans alike who witness his greatness on a daily basis but also, to his peers in the league who are likewise left in awe of the amazing things the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is doing in his 20th season in the NBA. This includes his former teammate, Kevin Love, who has now resurrected his career with the Miami Heat following his mid-season move from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Much like LeBron, Love is no spring chicken as well. The five-time All-Star is now in his 15th season in the league, and at 34 years young, it seems obvious that Kevin Love has now entered the twilight of his career. Be that as it may, it appears that the one-time NBA champ is now looking to James for inspiration as Love hopes to extend his career for as long as he can:

“I don’t know if I’ll make it to 20 (seasons), but I’ve always had my eyes on that,” he said, via Wes Goldberg of The Ringer.

Not too many players are able to play two full decades in the NBA, and none of them reached the same heights LeBron James has in Year 20. Love doesn’t expect himself to still be a star five years from now, but he’s just hoping that he still has enough gas left in the tank by then.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is the same mindset he took on when he decided to sign with the Heat a few months back:

“I didn’t come here to shoot 15 shots a game or ask for more,” says Love. “I just wanted to be able to make my impact, make my stamp on the game. Sometimes it’s not going to show up in the stat sheet; sometimes it is, but you’re affecting winning. That’s kind of where I’m at in my career right now.”

Kevin Love is no star, but there’s also no denying that he’s going to play a significant role for the Heat and their playoff aspirations this season.