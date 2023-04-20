Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, evening the team’s first-round series heading back to California.

Although the Lakers lost even without All-Star Ja Morant in the Grizzlies’ lineup, Ham found a silver lining in the loss.

“Holding this team to 103 points, even without Ja, is a hell of a defensive effort,” the Lakers coach said after the game, according to ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. “I’m sure AD will play better. DLo will play better. We had a lot of guys who had some tough nights from the field. And I don’t see that happening too many more times.”

The Lakers held the Grizzlies to just 103 points but scored just 93 themselves in the disappointing Game 2 loss. Memphis led by as much as 20 in the contest.

Ham said the team’s on-ball individual defense has to be better against their physical defensive counterparts.

“That throws everyone’s rhythm off,” Ham said regarding his team’s 10 turnovers.

Anthony Davis struggled mightily in the game, going 4-of-14 and scoring just 13 points with eight rebounds. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his 103rd career playoff game with 20 points and 20 boards. He tied Tim Dunvan for fourth-most all-time in the loss, according to the Associated Press.

“They don’t miss a beat, and we knew that,” James explained after the game regarding Morant’s absence. “No matter if Ja’s in the game. If Ja’s starting, dangerous. If Tyus [Jones] is starting, dangerous. It didn’t change our approach.”

Los Angeles had won 11 of their previous 13 games heading into Game 2, and had a four-game winning streak snapped in the loss. The series now shifts to California for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.