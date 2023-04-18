A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Ja Morant and his hand injury approaching Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant’s absence in the closing moments of Game 1 played a key role in the Grizzlies’ loss as the Lakers blitzed their opponents en route to a 128-112 victory in Memphis. At this point, however, the Lakers aren’t taking anything for granted.

As a matter of fact, LA head coach Davrin Ham revealed that his team doesn’t expect Morant to sit out Game 2 on Wednesday:

“We just prepare as if [Ja Morant’s] playing,” Ham said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “We don’t try to assume anything or try to make any predictions. We just make sure we cover Plan A, Plan B.”

That’s honestly the right approach for the Lakers here. In the end, Morant might end up playing through his injury, which means that it would only be prudent for LA to prepare for that same eventuality. The worst thing they can do right now is to come into Game 2 with a game plan that does not involve Ja and he ends up playing anyway.

As of writing, Morant is listed as questionable to play for Wednesday’s all-important clash. The Grizzlies superstar re-aggravated his hand injury after a bad fall in Game 1, and Ja himself admitted that he was in a great deal of pain right after the incident. Nevertheless, this is the playoffs we’re talking about here, so you can be sure that Ja Morant will do everything he can to be ready for Game 2.