After stealing away Game 1 down in Memphis, the Los Angeles Lakers plummeted back down to earth in Game 2 with a 103-93 loss to the second-seeded Grizzlies. Though LeBron James and company put forth a valiant effort for much of the night, ultimately, when push came to shove, the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies came away with the win and tied up this best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Now heading back to Los Angeles, the Lakers will look to try and take care of business in Game 3 while in front of what is presumed to be a packed crowd at the Crypto.com Arena. Considering it will be Los Angeles’ first playoff appearance with a full-capacity turnout at their home stadium, LeBron James noted post-Game 2 that he’s looking forward to the experience.

“I believe this is our first game at the house [with a full crowd], huh? Ain’t it?” James pointed out to Davis, sitting beside him at the post game podium. “First time. So, I’m excited for that.”

The LeBron James-led Lakers have not participated in a postseason series while being able to play in front of a non-limited crowd at their home arena. Back during their 2019-20 NBA Championship season, they embarked on their deep playoff run in the enclosed Lake Buena Vista Bubble down in Orlando due to the initial stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The last time they made the postseason came in 2021 when attendance at public events was still heavily capped.

Now in 2023, restrictions have lessened considerably, meaning that the energy at Game 3 back in Los Angeles should be incredibly high and in the Lakers’ favor.

LeBron James certainly seems to be amped up for the upcoming experience.