Just like the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers fan base, head coach Darvin Ham was ecstatic after LeBron James himself confirmed that he's not retiring this offseason.

Following their Western Conference Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets, LeBron sparked concerns about his future in the NBA after he shared that he's going to use the offseason to ponder about his future. It really looked like at the time that James was seriously considering calling it a career for good.

While there were still high expectations that he would return, that uncertainty still lingered. But on Wednesday during the ESPYs, James said that he's not hanging it up just yet.

“The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” James said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Naturally when Darvin Ham was made aware of LeBron James' declaration, he couldn't help but get hyped up. Ham is in Las Vegas to watch the Lakers' Summer League team, and he surely didn't hide his delight.

“My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!” Ham exclaimed while smiling.

It's hard to blame Ham for being that happy, though. After all, the Lakers approached the offseason with the thought that LeBron is staying.

Now that they have taken that concern out of the way, Ham, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers can focus on their goal for 2023-24, and that's to make it to the NBA Finals and win the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again.