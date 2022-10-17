Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his injured thumb, per Dave McMenamin. It was previously reported that Schroder’s injury could be of the long term variety. But nothing was set in stone. This report gives us a much more clear timetable on the Lakers’ guard’s return to action.

The Lakers signed Dennis Schroder to enhance their guard depth. Russell Westbrook’s 2021-2022 inconsistency caused Los Angeles to realize they needed depth in the backcourt. The Lakers also brought in Patrick Beverley who may end up starting should Westbrook be relegated to a bench role.

Dennis Schroder was also a candidate for a starting gig prior to this injury. He isn’t a star but is a reliable guard. He’s averaged at least 10 or more points in each of the past 8 seasons. He has also averaged right around 1 steal per game for his career, and sits at just under 5 assists per contest for his career. Schroder’s impact on the game is certainly felt in more ways than one.

The Lakers will travel to Golden State to kickoff the 2022-2023 NBA campaign. The Warriors will have their ring ceremony and then battle the Lakers. Los Angeles will miss the presence of Dennis Schroder, but a team with LeBron James always has an opportunity to pull off an upset.

The Lakers are hopeful Schroder can return as soon as possible. For now, they will rely on the guard combo of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis.