Dennis Schroder finger issue has Lakers worried ‘this could be a long term injury’

Dennis Schroder is reportedly dealing with a finger injury that has the Los Angeles Lakers concerned. NBA insider Shams Charania shared the latest report on the Lakers guard.

“Sources tell me that Dennis Schroder did not travel to the Lakers preseason game in Sacramento,” Charania said. “He’s going to continue to be evaluated with a right finger injury. The Lakers do have some worry that this could be a long term injury for him. But they remain waiting and seeing how the evaluation goes.”

Following the Dennis Schroder update, Charania also revealed the latest on Russell Westbrook.

“As far as Russell Westbrook, another guard on the Laker roster, he will be coming off the bench tonight according to my sources,” Charania said. “The Lakers have been debating and discussing this potential move for the last couple months and weeks, and so they will continue to look at this as a possibility as the regular season gets going next week.”

Patrick Beverley’s role will increase if Dennis Schroder misses an extended period of time due to the injury and if Westbrook comes off the bench.

Russell Westbrook’s role has been consistently debated over the offseason. Some people believe LA should leave him in the starting lineup, while others think it is time for him to come off the bench.

The decision to start Westbrook or not during the season will be impacted by Dennis Schroder’s timetable once it is announced. LA signed Schroder for guard-depth purposes, but this injury is obviously a brutal blow.