The Los Angeles Lakers managed to knock off the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference Finals. A big part of their success in the series was the energy and production of Dennis Schroder on both ends of the floor and we saw just why in Game 6.

The German got a second technical in the third quarter after taunting Draymond Green, which resulted in an ejection. The Lakers still pulled through without him though and on Saturday, Schroder sent a classy message to Draymond on Instagram, highlighting the respect he has for the Dubs veteran.

Green even commented, reciprocating the respect and telling Schroder how important he was in the outcome of the series:

“Much love and respect for you bro! Changed the series! Go finish the job 🙏🏿🙏🏿”

You love to see it. Although Dennis Schroder finished with just three points in the series-clincher, he hounded Stephen Curry defensively on a nightly basis and also finished in double-figures in four of the six contests. He’s got an infectious energy that certainly gave the Lakers a spark. Schroder is a pass-first player who is always looking to get his teammates involved rather than trying to score on his own.

Schroder’s second stint with Los Angeles has been a huge hit and the organization is undoubtedly happy to have him. Seeing the sportsmanship between Schroder and Green is also refreshing, even though they clashed heads on the court.