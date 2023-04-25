A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies was one for the ages. The stakes were extremely high in this one, and for his part, LeBron James knew what he needed to do to deliver his squad to the promised land.

True enough, it was LeBron who came up big in the clutch for the Lakers in their massive 117-111 win over the Grizzlies in Game 4. This included a huge and-1 play all over Dillon Brooks, who simply stood no chance against the Lakers superstar in this particular play:

LEBRON SAID DILLON BROOKS U CANNOT GUARD ME!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DpL6nX6eS6 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2023

LeBron James’ hoop gave the Lakers a five-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining, and it turned out to be the dagger blow for the Grizzlies.

LeBron finished this gargantuan victory with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go along with 20 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and just one turnover in 45 minutes of action. The Lakers talisman went just 1-of-7 from distance in this one, but there’s no denying that he came up in the clutch for the Lakers in Game 4 — including this potentially series-sealing lay-in against none other than Dillon Brooks.

We all know how Brooks had a few things to say about LeBron throughout this series. The outspoken Grizzlies forward was also ejected in Game 3 for a groin hit on James, and it is clear that there’s some animosity here — at least on Brooks’ side. LeBron responded in the best way possible. He didn’t drop 40, but James made sure to lead his team to victory in this pivotal matchup.