Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has offered up some high praise for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

When asked about how his Warriors plan for Davis, Kerr responded: “That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.”

Despite the sentiment, Davis has not escaped criticism this series, with his Game 2 drawing the ire of fans and media alike. In that game, Davis went just 5-11 from the floor for 11 points to go with seven boards and four assists.

In Games 1 and 3, however, dominant is an apt way to describe his performances. He had 30 points to go along with a huge 23 rebounds and five assists in the opening game of the series, while in the Lakers’ blowout Game 3 victory he had 25 points on 7-10 shooting and 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes.

As he’s shown us throughout his career, however, it’s not just through scoring that Davis impacts the game, and in each of the first three games of the series he was incredibly impactful on the defensive end of the floor. Through those games he totalled 11 blocks and had at least three in each, but his ability to influence the opposition offense extends far beyond what traditional stats can measure.

It’s no coincidence that the two games in which Anthony Davis played well at both ends of the floor, the Lakers won, while the Warriors comfortably took Game 2 when his influence was far less significant. His performance has been and will continue to be a massive factor in this series, and clearly, that fact is not lost on Steve Kerr.