Draymond Green opens up on his favorite Kobe Bryant moment

In recent years, many NBA personalities, past and present, have been sharing their personal stories about the late Kobe Bryant. One of the greatest names in the sport, Bryant leaves behind a legacy that never ceases to put both players and fans in awe. This is precisely why a good deal of heartwarming tales about the Mamba continues to pop up from those who've been lucky enough to share the court with him. One of them, in particular, is Draymond Green.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Green shared that his favorite encounter with Bryant was being able to defend the Laker legend in crunch time.

“My all-time favorite Kobe moment was when I got the stop on Kobe,” Green said, via his official X (Twitter) account. “Game-winning shot, Mark Jackson put me in”

As the clock expired, Bryant eventually missed the potential game-winner over Green. Following the shot attempt, however, the Mamba uttered a few words to Green that showed his unwavering confidence.

“That ain't had nothing to do with you young fella, I just missed,” Bryant said while acknowledging Green with a friendly slap on the leg.

Very memorable and humbling moment for Young Green https://t.co/jnPH0CePqE — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 10, 2024

Throughout his career, Bryant made plenty of clutch shots, but he also had his fair share of misses. Still, the Mamba never lost belief in himself and always made sure the ball was in his hands every time down the stretch. From his skill and accomplishments down to his work ethic and unbreakable will, Kobe Bryant was one of a kind and will continue to be an inspiration to players young and old.