LA's love for Kobe Bryant will always be there.

Kobe Bryant's statue has now been made available for the public to see after its unveiling on Thursday. Sure enough, Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn't help but remember the Black Mamba and honor him further.

As crowd gathered around the statue, several fans started chanting Kobe's name to honor him, a gesture that speaks volumes of the respect and adulation that the LA legend garnered throughout his NBA career and even after that before his untimely passing back in 2020.

‘Kobe’ chants break out as the statue is officially open to the public 👏#kobebryant pic.twitter.com/8kVnQXTwJe — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) February 9, 2024

The Lakers held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil the statue, with Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant, as well as former teammates and close friends and family gracing the event. Vanessa revealed that it was Kobe who picked the pose for the statue, which came from his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

Furthermore, the wife of the late Lakers icon also confirmed that there will be two more statues of Kobe coming–one with his no. 24 jersey and the other with their daughter Gigi–but it has yet to be announced when those statues will be unveiled.

Bryant is arguably the greatest Lakers in franchise history, with the Black Mamba being the embodiment of fierceness and success that the LA faithful has become so used to over the years.

While Bryant was gone too soon, there's no doubt that his legacy lives on. With a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers make sure that what he has done for the franchise won't ever be forgotten even after years from now.